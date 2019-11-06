Facts

10:15 06.11.2019

Co-Chairs of Advisory Committee of Ukrainian, Polish Presidents identify priority areas for further cooperation

2 min read
In Lviv, the XXVIII meeting of the Advisory Committee of the Presidents of Ukraine and the Republic of Poland was held in the format of a meeting of co-chairs - Deputy Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva and Secretary of State - Head of the Cabinet of the President of Poland Krzysztof Szczersky.

"The two coordinated the steps of the parties in implementing the agreements reached at the level of heads of state during the official visit of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky to the Republic of Poland on August 31 this year, and also identified priority areas for further cooperation," the Ukrainian President's website reported on Tuesday evening.

Szczersky informed about the development of the domestic political situation in Poland after the recent parliamentary elections and confirmed the continued support by official Warsaw of Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. He also assured the willingness of the Polish side to continue making efforts to restore the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine.

Zhovkva outlined the progress of Ukraine in the implementation of systemic reforms, in particular in the adoption of new laws, and also informed about the steps taken by President Volodymyr Zelensky to end the war in Donbas. The deputy head of the President's Office of Ukraine thanked for the political support that Poland provides to the Ukrainian state in the international arena, primarily within the framework of the European Union and NATO.

"They paid special attention to the issues of honoring a common historical memory, positively assessing progress in implementing the relevant agreements reached at the level of heads of state. Zhovkva expressed hope that one of the results of the reloading of the Ukrainian-Polish dialogue would be proper streamlining of the places of Ukrainian memory in Poland," it says.

The co-chairs of the Committee discussed the schedule of contacts between the two states at the highest level in the near future and agreed to continue working with the goal of strengthening the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the Republic of Poland.

Tags: #poland #ukraine
