Rada deputies visit Zolote-4 as part of monitoring mission - JFO press center

Deputies of the Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence of the Verkhovna Rada have made a working visit to Zolote-4 of Luhansk region to conduct a monitoring mission in the area of the disengagement of forces and hardware near this settlement, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) reports.

"Commander of the JFO, Lieutenant General Volodymyr Kravchenko met with deputies. During the field meeting, the members of the Verkhovna Rada Committee discussed with the JFO command, in particular, the results of the disengagement of forces and hardware," the JFO press center said on Facebook on Tuesday.

According to information, MPs visited the disengagement site, where they saw both previous and new equipped positions of the Ukrainian military. Also, representatives of the Verkhovna Rada, directly in the village of Zolote-4, talked with local residents.