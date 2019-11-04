Trump says he would like to meet Zelensky in White House

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he would like to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Washington.

"I would love to have him come to the White House if he'd like to come, and I think he'd like to come," the president said in response to a journalist's question whether he intends to invite Zelensky to Washington.

Trump added: "I think he'd be here very quickly."

"He's a good man. He was elected on the basis of corruption. Corruption is incredible in Ukraine, which bothered me a lot," the U.S. president said.

In the fall of 2019, a political scandal erupted in the United States over the conversation between Trump and Zelensky.

Democrats in the House of Representatives of Congress initiated the impeachment of Trump after a whistleblower complaint alleged Trump conditioned giving assistance to Ukraine on the decision by Ukraine to open an investigation into interference by Ukraine in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and Burisma, the Ukrainian gas extraction company, which hired U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's son to be on its board.

As a result of the "Ukraine scandal," Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives opened an inquiry for Trump's impeachment.