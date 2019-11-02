Facts

17:46 02.11.2019

Number of visitors of Chornobyl zone grows by 75% in Jan-Oct 2019

Number of visitors of Chornobyl zone grows by 75% in Jan-Oct 2019

A total of 107,600 people visited the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone in January-October 2019, which is 74.9% more than a year ago, and this is the highest figure to date, the State Agency for Management of the Exclusion Zone of Ukraine reported on Friday.

"Most visitors come from abroad – almost 80%. Top countries: the United Kingdom – 15,738, Poland – 9,378, Germany – 7,826, the United States – 5,580, the Czech Republic – 4,063 tourists. Some 22,468 people from Ukraine visited the zone," the agency said.

Attendance growth began in the spring, and the reasons were the popularity of HBO miniseries Chernobyl, the introduction of the Electronic Ticket system, the creation of additional infrastructure and the opening of new routes.

According to the Agency, over the past year the number of visitors to the Chornobyl zone amounted to 71,870, which is 55.8% more than a year earlier.

After miniseries Chernobyl's debut on May 6, 2019, the number of tourists increased from 6,100 0 in April to 17,030 in October.

