Rada creates provisional commission to investigate into blasts at ammunition depots in 2014-2018

Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada has created a provisional commission to investigate into blasts at ammunition depots in 2014-2018.

A total of 339 members of parliament backed draft resolution No. 2312 on the creation of the provisional commission to investigate into fire (blasts) at the ammunition depots in Ichnia (Chernihiv region), Kalynivka (Vinnytsia region), Balakleya (Kharkiv region), Svatove (Luhansk region) and Kryvy Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region) in the period from 2014 through 2018.

Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction David Arakhamia became the head of the commission, and Serhiy Rakhmanin is deputy head. The commission includes 12 MPs – representatives of all parliamentary factions.

Among the tasks of the provisional commission are to conduct a check of the records of fires in ammunition depots at strategic facilities of the Defense Ministry, and to check the progress of investigations by law enforcement agencies on these incidents.

"Five years have passed, and there was no general explanation what happened. Whether it was sabotage, whether it was a terrorist act, whether it was deliberate arson attacks, no one knows. Moreover, there is information that people who were directly responsible for storage and avoiding these processes received a promotion," Arakhamia said, introducing the draft resolution in parliament.