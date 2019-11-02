Facts

12:49 02.11.2019

TCG, General Staff not discussing other sections for disengagement in Donbas now – Deputy General Staff Chief

Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Serhiy Nayev has said that other new sections for disengagement in Donbas, apart from Stanytsia Luhanska, Zolote and Petrivske, are not discussed now neither at meetings of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) in Minsk nor at meetings of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Before [the program] was on air I talked with a military, who takes part in the work of the Trilateral Contact Group, and asked if the rest of the sections for disengagement were discussed at all in the framework of the TCG, and I received the answer that the rest of the sections were never discussed at all meetings. There are only these three sections. Further actions are not in the competence of the military," he said during the Freedom of Speech by Savik Shuster on Ukraine TV channel.

Nayev said that he was present at all official meetings in the General Staff and "had never heard such things."

Tags: #tcg #general_staff
Interfax-Ukraine
