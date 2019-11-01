Two Ukrainian soldiers wounded amid 15 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Over the past day, Russia-led forces mounted 15 attacks at positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with one soldier reported as wounded in action, and another one got a military injury, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) said.

"On October 31, armed groups of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire 15 times. One soldier of the JFO was injured, and another one received a combat wound," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Friday morning.

Novohryhorivka, Nevelske, Kamianka, Vodiane in the Azov Sea region, outside Lebedynske, near Svitlodarsk, Luhanske, Novoluhanske, Krymske, Pivdenne, Troyitske, and Novotoshkivske came under attack.