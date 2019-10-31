Facts

11:32 31.10.2019

Ukraine would like to become integral member of NATO group in Black Sea – defense minister

2 min read
Ukraine would like to become integral member of NATO group in Black Sea – defense minister

Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Zahorodniuk met with a NATO delegation led by the alliance's Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Odesa, the Ukrainian government press service said on Wednesday.

"It is important for us to maintain the high level of cooperation and exchange information with NATO for the sake of security both in our country and the region as a whole," the press service quoted Zahorodniuk as saying.

Ukraine would like to be an integral member of NATO's group in the Black Sea, he said.

The Ukrainian minister also briefed the foreign delegation on the situation in the east of Ukraine and measures being taken by the Ukrainian leadership to defend the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"The Black Sea region was once an area of stability," he said.

"However, today we are witnessing serious violations of international maritime law in the Black Sea and its considerable militarization. All this is causing problems to commercial navigation and access to certain zones. We will draw the attention of the international community to such instances," the minister said.

Russia's actions in the Black Sea pose a problem not only to Ukraine and other countries of the Black Sea region, but are an international issue, Zahorodniuk said.

Tags: #black_sea #nato #zahorodniuk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:40 31.10.2019
NATO will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea – Stoltenberg

NATO will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea – Stoltenberg

12:06 31.10.2019
Ukraine ready to expedite preparations for joining NATO – Zelensky

Ukraine ready to expedite preparations for joining NATO – Zelensky

10:42 31.10.2019
Ukraine ready to join NATO Enhanced Opportunity Program – Zelensky

Ukraine ready to join NATO Enhanced Opportunity Program – Zelensky

14:29 30.10.2019
Ukraine convinced MAP is technical, not political issue; not to submit appeal again – Kuleba

Ukraine convinced MAP is technical, not political issue; not to submit appeal again – Kuleba

14:22 30.10.2019
NATO welcomes measures on disengagement of forces in Zolote, however reminds of Russia's responsibility for implementation of Minsk accords – Stoltenberg

NATO welcomes measures on disengagement of forces in Zolote, however reminds of Russia's responsibility for implementation of Minsk accords – Stoltenberg

09:56 29.10.2019
NATO Council to pay two-day visit to Ukraine

NATO Council to pay two-day visit to Ukraine

17:05 26.10.2019
Ukraine needs to seek MAP to NATO from allies –Deputy Foreign Minister Bozhok

Ukraine needs to seek MAP to NATO from allies –Deputy Foreign Minister Bozhok

14:55 25.10.2019
Kuleba on Ukraine's motion for NATO MAP: Why should we submit smth that has been submitted?

Kuleba on Ukraine's motion for NATO MAP: Why should we submit smth that has been submitted?

11:28 24.10.2019
Ukraine's defense minister to meet with Stoltenberg, defense chiefs of UK, Canada, Lithuania, Poland and US

Ukraine's defense minister to meet with Stoltenberg, defense chiefs of UK, Canada, Lithuania, Poland and US

16:08 14.10.2019
Stoltenberg asks NATO countries to provide more assistance to Ukraine

Stoltenberg asks NATO countries to provide more assistance to Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

NATO will never recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea – Stoltenberg

Disengagement due to begin in Petrivske on Nov 4 – Zelensky

Ukraine ready to expedite preparations for joining NATO – Zelensky

Czech president's meeting with Crimean organization provocation – embassy

Additional patrols of Ukrainian police, National Guard arrive in Zolote

LATEST

Disengagement due to begin in Petrivske on Nov 4 – Zelensky

Nord Stream 2 weakening Europe, strengthening Russia – Zelensky

Czech president's meeting with Crimean organization provocation – embassy

Additional patrols of Ukrainian police, National Guard arrive in Zolote

Zelensky, Merkel discuss preparation for meeting in Normandy format

State strategy for safe reintegration of Donbas, Crimea should appear in Ukraine – Zelensky

British Columbia recognizes Holodomor as genocide of Ukrainian people

Zelensky signs law depriving MPs of payments in case of absenteeism

Zelensky: Our ambitious goals of economic growth to become reality in near future

Ukraine to make every effort to present real circumstances of Italian journalist Rocchelli's death – Avakov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD