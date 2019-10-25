Facts

14:14 25.10.2019

Razumkov hopes for positive changes from negotiations in Normandy format, says Rada ready to do everything necessary for this

2 min read
Razumkov hopes for positive changes from negotiations in Normandy format, says Rada ready to do everything necessary for this

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov hopes that negotiations in the Normandy format (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) will lead to positive changes.

According to the website of the Verkhovna Rada, he spoke about it at a meeting with President of the National Assembly of the French Republic Richard Ferrand on the sidelines of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

"We hope that a meeting of the heads of state in the Normandy format will soon take place, and this will give an impetus to relations between our countries and lead to positive changes. Ukraine's position on this issue is outlined by the president, and parliament will be ready to support his initiatives. We understand that it is needed to develop all legislative initiatives in this area together with the president, and most importantly, with the Ukrainian society," said the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament.

According to Razumkov, the main priority for Ukraine "is the return of the country."

"I do not get tired repeating that the main value for the state is people, and they need to be returned. This is a whole range of tasks: diplomatic, informational work, restoring the economy of temporarily occupied and adjacent regions and, first of all, ensuring the defense capability of Ukraine," the speaker said.

In turn, the chairman of the National Assembly of the French Republic assured of readiness for further development of inter-parliamentary relations and their strengthening, and also noted the need to ensure human rights and preserve democratic values.

Tags: #normandy_format #verkhovna_rada #razumkov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:15 25.10.2019
Razumkov hopes prerequisites will appear for participation of Ukrainian delegation in work of CoE

Razumkov hopes prerequisites will appear for participation of Ukrainian delegation in work of CoE

12:38 23.10.2019
All members of Rada committee on finance, tax and customs policy must take polygraph test - Zelensky

All members of Rada committee on finance, tax and customs policy must take polygraph test - Zelensky

14:18 22.10.2019
Normandy-format summit not being prepared because of constantly changing position of one side – Peskov

Normandy-format summit not being prepared because of constantly changing position of one side – Peskov

16:01 19.10.2019
Servant of the People party member planning to stop ongoing lustration

Servant of the People party member planning to stop ongoing lustration

13:43 19.10.2019
Stefanchuk heads interfactional union of people's deputies 'Intellectual Ukraine'

Stefanchuk heads interfactional union of people's deputies 'Intellectual Ukraine'

10:33 18.10.2019
Law on special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk, Luhansk regions to be adopted taking into account public opinion – Razumkov

Law on special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk, Luhansk regions to be adopted taking into account public opinion – Razumkov

18:12 17.10.2019
Rada creates temporary special commission for implementation of state policy to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity

Rada creates temporary special commission for implementation of state policy to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity

15:27 17.10.2019
Riaboshapka sends submission to Rada about bringing MP Yaroslav Dubnevych to justice

Riaboshapka sends submission to Rada about bringing MP Yaroslav Dubnevych to justice

12:03 17.10.2019
Rada budget committee agrees on raising 2020 state budget by UAH 3.655 bln for purchase of medicines

Rada budget committee agrees on raising 2020 state budget by UAH 3.655 bln for purchase of medicines

16:02 16.10.2019
Rada appoints Servant of the People member as envoy to Constitutional Court

Rada appoints Servant of the People member as envoy to Constitutional Court

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Supreme Court calling on Zelensky to veto law on activities of self-government judicial bodies

Two workers of Luhanskvoda injured while carrying out repair works

Unknown woman kidnaps baby in Kyiv region, police introduces amber alert

All members of Rada committee on finance, tax and customs policy must take polygraph test - Zelensky

Court takes into custody ex-MP Mykytas with bail right of UAH 80 mln

LATEST

Supreme Court calling on Zelensky to veto law on activities of self-government judicial bodies

Kuleba on Ukraine's motion for NATO MAP: Why should we submit smth that has been submitted?

No one is stopping investigation of Maidan cases - Chumak

UIA ceases flights to Amman, Minsk, Riga, suspends flights to Beijing due to losses

Rada prepares letter to U.S. Congress with proposal to provide all info on Azov battalion

Dynamo ties score with Copenhagen in Europa League in Kyiv

Arakhamia was honest when answering lie detector questions - polygraph examiner

Two workers of Luhanskvoda injured while carrying out repair works

Ukraine's defense minister to meet with Stoltenberg, defense chiefs of UK, Canada, Lithuania, Poland and US

National Guard officer killed in Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD