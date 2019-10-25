Razumkov hopes for positive changes from negotiations in Normandy format, says Rada ready to do everything necessary for this

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov hopes that negotiations in the Normandy format (Ukraine, Germany, France, Russia) will lead to positive changes.

According to the website of the Verkhovna Rada, he spoke about it at a meeting with President of the National Assembly of the French Republic Richard Ferrand on the sidelines of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg.

"We hope that a meeting of the heads of state in the Normandy format will soon take place, and this will give an impetus to relations between our countries and lead to positive changes. Ukraine's position on this issue is outlined by the president, and parliament will be ready to support his initiatives. We understand that it is needed to develop all legislative initiatives in this area together with the president, and most importantly, with the Ukrainian society," said the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament.

According to Razumkov, the main priority for Ukraine "is the return of the country."

"I do not get tired repeating that the main value for the state is people, and they need to be returned. This is a whole range of tasks: diplomatic, informational work, restoring the economy of temporarily occupied and adjacent regions and, first of all, ensuring the defense capability of Ukraine," the speaker said.

In turn, the chairman of the National Assembly of the French Republic assured of readiness for further development of inter-parliamentary relations and their strengthening, and also noted the need to ensure human rights and preserve democratic values.