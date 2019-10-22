Facts

11:54 22.10.2019

Law on special status of Donbas will be written in Ukraine's parliament, in dialogue with the people, not outside of Ukraine – Servant of the People

2 min read

The law on the special status of Donbas will be developed in parliament in dialogue with society and not outside of Ukraine, member of parliament from the Servant of the People Party faction Oleksandr Kachura has said.

Under the previous president [Petro Poroshenko], in order to start negotiations in the Normandy format, he adopted a special law on the special status of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. We will not adopt this law without discussion with the public," Kachura said in Kyiv during a roundtable discussion on Monday.

Kachura said the law would not be written outside of Ukraine.

"It will not be written by foreigners, the Russian Federation. It will be written in the Ukrainian parliament, in an open dialogue with the Ukrainian people," he said.

Reacting to comments made by co-chairperson of the European Solidarity Party faction Iryna Gerashchenko that there is no law "on the special status of Donbass," but there is a law on the special procedure for local self-government in certain regions of Donetsk and Luhansk regions (ORDLO), Kachura said that the Ukrainian people know the legislation as a "special status law," and recalled what it provides.

Kachura said "there is no surrender" in President Volodymyr Zelensky's and the Servant of the People Party's strategy to end the war in the Donbas and restore the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

"We are on one side. On the other side are all the others. Let us now concentrate on unity within the country so that we together form a strong position and achieve results," he said

Kachura pointed out that the authorities have the so-called "Plan A," and if it doesn't work, then "Plan B" will be presented to the public. He said it is not time yet to reveal the details of the plan.

Tags: #law #donbass
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:33 18.10.2019
Law on special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk, Luhansk regions to be adopted taking into account public opinion – Razumkov

Law on special procedure for local self-government in certain areas of Donetsk, Luhansk regions to be adopted taking into account public opinion – Razumkov

09:53 17.10.2019
Zelensky signs law on protection of rights of financial services consumers

Zelensky signs law on protection of rights of financial services consumers

10:23 11.10.2019
Ukrainian soldier killed amid 25 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukrainian soldier killed amid 25 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

13:03 03.10.2019
Council of Europe concerned by Draft Law on Ukraine's Judicial Governance

Council of Europe concerned by Draft Law on Ukraine's Judicial Governance

11:35 24.09.2019
Zelensky signs amendments to Ukraine's defense law

Zelensky signs amendments to Ukraine's defense law

11:47 21.09.2019
Ukrainian JCCC notes another violation of ceasefire regime in Donbas

Ukrainian JCCC notes another violation of ceasefire regime in Donbas

18:05 16.09.2019
Officials of Dnipro city council led by Filatov put on wanted list – PGO

Officials of Dnipro city council led by Filatov put on wanted list – PGO

12:36 09.09.2019
Holding "local elections" in Crimea by Russia is violation of intl law indicating the need to increase pressure on Russia – MFA

Holding "local elections" in Crimea by Russia is violation of intl law indicating the need to increase pressure on Russia – MFA

11:39 27.08.2019
TV regulator asks to enable it to impose fines for violation of election law by broadcasters

TV regulator asks to enable it to impose fines for violation of election law by broadcasters

09:45 22.08.2019
Latest Donbas truce proves most effective – OSCE

Latest Donbas truce proves most effective – OSCE

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Riaboshapka denies president putting pressure on PGO

Ukrposhta could be partially privatized via IPO

Court arrests Hladkovsky for two months with UAH 10 mln bail

Kyiv condemns another 'humanitarian convoy' from Russia to occupied part of Donbas

Hladkovsky notified on suspicion on abuse of office and declaration of false income data – SAPO

LATEST

Riaboshapka denies president putting pressure on PGO

Ukrposhta could be partially privatized via IPO

Court arrests Hladkovsky for two months with UAH 10 mln bail

PGO opens case on frivolous spending of UAH 17 mln when purchasing foreign-made vehicles for State Border Guard Service

Servant of the People party member planning to stop ongoing lustration

Stefanchuk heads interfactional union of people's deputies 'Intellectual Ukraine'

Registration of submissions on bringing MP Yaroslav Dubnevych to justice on the way

Riaboshapka appoints Gunduz Mamedov as deputy prosecutor general

Kyiv condemns another 'humanitarian convoy' from Russia to occupied part of Donbas

Hladkovsky notified on suspicion on abuse of office and declaration of false income data – SAPO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD