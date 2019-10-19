Servant of the People party member planning to stop ongoing lustration

The Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada deputy from the Servant of the People party faction, Maksym Buzhansky, suggests declaring the law on purging of the authorities to be no longer in force.

A relevant bill was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on October 18. The text of the bill has not been disclosed yet.

As reported, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) compelled Ukraine to pay compensation to five former officials dismissed in accordance with the law on the purging of the government due to the infringement of their rights in the country and deemed the Ukrainian law on lustration less specific and one-dimensional in comparison to the lustration procedures enforced in other Central and Eastern European countries. The court made such decision on October 17 after considering the complaints of five Ukrainian citizens.