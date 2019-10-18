Ukrainians of Kazakhstan don't take part in round table in occupied Crimea – Embassy

The Embassy of Ukraine in Kazakhstan has denied the participation of representatives of the Ukrainian community in the round table entitled "cooperation of Crimean Ukrainians with compatriots abroad," held in the territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia.

"Representatives of the "Ukrainian Diaspora of the Republic of Kazakhstan" were declared among the participants of the event. In this regard, the Ukrainian Embassy in the Republic of Kazakhstan states that representatives of the Ukrainian community in the Republic of Kazakhstan did not take part in the event. We also do not know information about members of the so-called Ukrainian Diaspora organizations who visited the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine," the Embassy said on its website.

At the same time, the diplomatic mission emphasized that the Ukrainian community of Kazakhstan "is committed to the territorial integrity of Ukraine and does not support any contacts with the occupation authorities of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea."