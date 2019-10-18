Facts

11:06 18.10.2019

Pashynsky may be held responsible for number of other crimes – Prosecutor General

Former deputy Serhiy Pashynsky is involved in a number of criminal proceedings and may be held accountable for other crimes, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Riaboshapka has said.

"This case was for a long time, relatively speaking, and delayed… Now there is an opportunity to move this case further in the procedural sense ... Prosecutors tomorrow at the hearing should prove the risks that are the basis for further detention of this former MP," Riaboshapka said on the air of The Right to Power program on the 1+1 TV channel on Thursday evening.

Answering the question whether there could be other accusations against Pashynsky, the prosecutor general said: "Obviously, yes. Only this week, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) registered at least three criminal proceedings, where this former MP can also appear. And besides there are enough materials in the bodies of pretrial investigation, in particular NABU, which are already under investigation and this deputy may be a defendant in them."

"So there are a lot of actions that could be hold against him as suspicion, become the basis for bringing him to criminal liability in the future," the prosecutor general concluded.

As reported, the Pechersky District Court of Kyiv on Monday chose a preventive measure of pretrial confinement for two months for Pashynsky (until December 4) without the right to make a bail.

On October 4, 2019, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) notified Pashynsky of suspicion of causing injury to a man in Kyiv region. The SBI report indicated that on December 31, 2016 in the Kyiv region there was a verbal conflict between the then MP and a citizen, during which Pashynsky shot the man in the left leg with a Glock-19 pistol. As a result, the victim received a gunshot fragmentation fracture of the femur of the left leg. According to the forensic report, the bodily harm inflicted is serious.

Tags: #riaboshapka #pashynsky
