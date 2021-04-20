PGO files appeal against non-guilty verdict for ex-MP Pashynsky

The Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has filed an appeal against the acquittal of Vasylkoisky District Court of Kyiv region against former MP Serhiy Pashynsky in the case of causing bodily harm to resident of Kyiv region Vyacheslav Khimikus, the Prosecutor General's Office told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The PGO has filed an appeal against the verdict to Pashynsky and asks the appellate instance to cancel the sentence and send the case for a new trial," the Prosecutor General's Office noted.

As reported, on October 4, 2019, the SBI notified Pashynsky of suspicion of causing injury to a man in Kyiv region. The SBI report indicated that on December 31, 2016 in Kyiv region there was a verbal conflict between the then MP and a citizen, during which Pashynsky shot the man in the left leg with a Glock-19 pistol. As a result, the victim received a gunshot fragmentation fracture of the femur of the left leg. According to the forensic report, the bodily harm inflicted is serious.

The Pechersky District Court chose a measure of restraint for Pashynsky in the form of detention on October 17, and on December 18, Kyiv Court of Appeal decided to release him from custody and placed him under 24-hour house arrest.

On April 28, the SBI announced the completion of the investigation of criminal proceedings against Ukraine's parliamentarian of the V-VIII convocations, suspected of causing grievous bodily harm.

On July 6, 2020, the SBI sent the case materials to the court.

On March 9, the victim's lawyer, Khimikus, announced that he had decided to withdraw the civil suit. The victim was paid compensation, after which he abandoned claims against the ex-deputy.

In March 2021, Vasylkivsky District Court of Kyiv region issued a verdict of non-guilty to Pashynsky.