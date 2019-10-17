Facts

12:03 17.10.2019

Minsk not discussing political integration with Moscow – Belarusian FM

2 min read
Minsk not discussing political integration with Moscow – Belarusian FM

Belarus does not plan to hold political consultations with Russia as part of the enhanced integration program, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said.

"We are not holding political consultations related to the so-called enhanced integration with Russia and do not plan to do so. This is about deeper economic integration between our countries in a number of areas which are of interest to us and are of real significance to the economic development of our nation," Makei said in an interview published on the news website tut.by.

Proposals to create supranational entities linked to the political dimension of the countries' enhanced bilateral integration were made at the initial stage, he said.

"It is true that at the initial stage, as I understand it, medium-ranked representatives of Russian ministries made certain proposals which were completely unacceptable to the Belarusian side and contravened our understanding of deeper integration between our countries. We said definitively that we could not accept those, and the presidents of Belarus and Russia supported our stance. It was decided to focus on deeper economic integration, which absolutely meets our needs," Makei said.

"We agreed that every proposal aimed at enhancing integration between Belarus and Russia will be based on the Union State Treaty, which was signed almost 20 years ago. There is no need for new ideas or new proposals; all we need to do is look at the provisions of that treaty and check what has been done and what hasn't. The drafts of our program and roadmaps are based solely on the provisions of the treaty adopted 20 years ago," he said.

In late December 2018, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called for updating the Union State Treaty of 1999 after his Belarusian colleague Sergei Rumas proposed that the amount and form of Belarus' reimbursement for the losses incurred from Russia's oil tax maneuver be discussed.

On September 6, 2019, Medvedev and Rumas initialed a package of documents on the treaty's joint implementation, which will be submitted for the presidents' consideration in early December.

The presidents of Belarus and Russia are due to sign the integration program by December 8, 2019, when the 20th anniversary of the Union State Treaty will be observed.

Tags: #integration #belarus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:05 05.10.2019
Ukraine, Belarus sign documents on regional cooperation, interaction in science and education

Ukraine, Belarus sign documents on regional cooperation, interaction in science and education

16:37 04.10.2019
Lukashenko says Ukraine, Belarus have wherewithal to co-host Olympic games

Lukashenko says Ukraine, Belarus have wherewithal to co-host Olympic games

16:17 04.10.2019
Belarus, Ukraine discussing alternate routes for delivery of energy resources – Lukashenko

Belarus, Ukraine discussing alternate routes for delivery of energy resources – Lukashenko

15:14 04.10.2019
Zelensky: We have no closed topics with Lukashenko and Belarus

Zelensky: We have no closed topics with Lukashenko and Belarus

14:46 04.10.2019
Ukrainian journalist Pavlo Sharoiko condemned in Belarus, pardoned, returned home

Ukrainian journalist Pavlo Sharoiko condemned in Belarus, pardoned, returned home

11:21 02.08.2019
Belarus-Russia integration is extremely complex, multi-stage task – Russian ambassador in Minsk

Belarus-Russia integration is extremely complex, multi-stage task – Russian ambassador in Minsk

12:10 30.07.2019
Lukashenko says not going to hold Belarusian presidential election in 2019

Lukashenko says not going to hold Belarusian presidential election in 2019

18:42 24.07.2019
Belarusian Election, Civil codes to be translated into Belarusian

Belarusian Election, Civil codes to be translated into Belarusian

13:37 22.07.2019
Belarus ready to broaden political dialogue with EU - Lukashenko

Belarus ready to broaden political dialogue with EU - Lukashenko

14:37 03.07.2019
Belarusian Solidarity Movement Razam registered in Ukraine to develop Ukrainian-Belarusian cooperation

Belarusian Solidarity Movement Razam registered in Ukraine to develop Ukrainian-Belarusian cooperation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada creates temporary special commission for implementation of state policy to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity

Riaboshapka sends submission to Rada about bringing MP Yaroslav Dubnevych to justice

Economic Court delays consideration of lawsuit on PrivatBank's assets until another court rules on bank's nationalization

One serviceman killed, one injured in 30 enemy attacks in Donbas

Zelensky lays down terms of Steinmeier formula's implementation

LATEST

Rada creates temporary special commission for implementation of state policy to restore Ukraine's territorial integrity

Servant of the People to conduct internal investigation into compromising correspondence of Medianyk

Riaboshapka sends submission to Rada about bringing MP Yaroslav Dubnevych to justice

Economic Court delays consideration of lawsuit on PrivatBank's assets until another court rules on bank's nationalization

Zelensky signs law on protection of rights of financial services consumers

One serviceman killed, one injured in 30 enemy attacks in Donbas

Rada appoints Servant of the People member as envoy to Constitutional Court

Zelensky announces restoration of justice in relation to Latvian companies in Ukraine which suffered from raiding, arbitrariness

Liberated Ukrainian sailors to undergo rehabilitation, treatment in Latvia

Zelensky lays down terms of Steinmeier formula's implementation

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD