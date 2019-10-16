Zelensky announces restoration of justice in relation to Latvian companies in Ukraine which suffered from raiding, arbitrariness

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that Ukrainian courts have restored justice in relation to Latvian companies in Ukraine that have suffered from raiding and lawlessness.

"I have always said that the protection of foreign investors is our priority. And during this short period we have already reached positive achievements in some cases of Latvian companies, which suffered from attempts of raiding and lawlessness. Ukrainian justice restored justice. I am confident that this trend will continue in the cases of others affected companies," he said at a press conference with Latvian President Egils Levits in Riga on Wednesday.

Zelensky believes that this indicates an improvement in the business climate in Ukraine. "I am pleased to invite Latvian business to actively invest in the new Ukraine, which we are building together with my new team," he urged.