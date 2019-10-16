Two KIA, 5 WIA amid 26 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Over the past day, Russia-led mercenaries mounted 26 attacks at the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with two Ukrainian soldiers reported as killed in action (KIA), and another five as wounded in action, the press center of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) has said.

"On October 15, the armed groups of the Russian Federation and its mercenaries violated the ceasefire 26 times. Over the past day, as a result of the enemy shelling, two soldiers of the JFO were killed, four were injured, and another soldier received combat wounds," the JFO staff said in its update on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

The enemy fired on the positions of the JFO units from 82 mm caliber mortars prohibited by the Minsk agreements, the armament of infantry fighting vehicles, grenade launchers of various systems and small arms. The activity of enemy snipers was also observed.