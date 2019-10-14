Facts

15:06 14.10.2019

U.S. destroyer enters Black Sea

The U.S. DDG78 USS Porter destroyer, armed with guided missile weapons, entered the Black Sea in the evening of October 12, the 6th U.S. Navy operational fleet reported on Twitter.

"This routine deployment … demonstrates our dedication to freedom of navigation and our commitment to NATO allies and partners in the Black Sea," it says.

There are 90 missile launchers on board the destroyer, depending on the needs, can be armed with anti-aircraft and anti-ship missiles, as well as Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Tags: #usa #black_sea
