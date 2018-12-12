Facts

11:40 12.12.2018

Mogherini welcomes success of Ukrainian reforms, draws attention to remaining numerous problems

Ukraine over the past five years, despite the extremely difficult conditions, has implemented a number of very important reforms, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini said at a meeting of the European Parliament dedicated to the implementation of the EU-Ukraine association agreement.

At the same time, she dwelt on the numerous problems facing Ukraine, which were not resolved in the process of implementing the reforms.

According to her, the fight against corruption remains a serious issue. Brussels is waiting for an anti-corruption court to become a reality. Anti-corruption bodies should be independent, not subject to political pressure. The same, Mogherini added, also concerns prosecutors.

Besides, the diplomat noted that the struggle against fraud in the banking sector, which a high-ranking European official called large-scale, requires considerable efforts.

Mogherini highlighted attacks against civil society and journalists which disturb the European Union. In this regard, she recalled the attack with the use of sulfuric acid on the Ukrainian activist Kateryna Handziuk. Mogherini expressed wish to conduct an enhanced investigation.

The EU High Representative also noted the need for more active work to protect the rights of national minorities.

According to her, the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement is the most ambitious one that has ever been developed by the European Union with any partner country.

Since 2014, the European Union has invested in Ukraine more than in any country in the world. This is the most significant package of assistance in our history, said Mogherini.

The EU wants Ukraine to succeed, and the European Union will be working on this. The EU, she explained, made its choice: to render assistance, despite all the difficulties and all the obstacles on the way.

