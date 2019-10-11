Poroshenko to take part in NATO PA events in London on Oct 12-14

Member of Parliament, the fifth President of Ukraine and head of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko will pay a visit to London (Great Britain) on October 12-14 to participate in events within the framework of the Parliamentary Assembly of the North Atlantic Alliance.

"Petro Poroshenko will take part in a meeting of the defense and security committee. Among other things, the issue about the prospects of the NATO Membership Action Plan for Ukraine will be raised," the European Solidarity press service said on Friday.

According to information, the program of Poroshenko's visit to London also envisages a series of meetings with participants in the Parliamentary Assembly and the leadership of the North Atlantic Alliance.