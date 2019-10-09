Facts

14:27 09.10.2019

Suspicion not planned so far for Poroshenko – SBI director

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) is conducting an investigation to establish the presence or absence of a crime in the actions of the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, the question of announcing suspicion to him has not been arisen yet, said Roman Truba, the SBI director.

"You mean the information that was disseminated by the media about the actions of prosecutors. I can't say anything about the actions of prosecutors, because I don't have such information. I can answer for the actions of investigators of the SBI: as of today, we have no draft suspicion for the ex-president Petro Poroshenko," he said at a briefing on Wednesday.

Truba noted that at the current stage, investigators of the SBI are conducting a "set of investigative actions to establish the presence or absence of a crime in the actions of senior state officials."

"The announcement of suspicion is not a secret process. When we collect evidence of guilt, the public will definitely find out about this," the director of the SBI said.

