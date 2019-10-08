Facts

16:05 08.10.2019

Interior Ministry plans to provide State Border Service with 20 new patrol boats during three years, five of them will be built in Ukraine – Avakov

2 min read
The Ministry of Internal Affairs plans to provide the State Border Service with 20 latest patrol boats in the next three years, 25% of which will be built in Ukraine using modern shipbuilding technologies, said Interior Minister Arsen Avakov at a meeting with members of the parliamentary committee on law enforcement.

According to the Liaison Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the minister recalled that the annexation of Crimea deprived the border service of some equipment.

Avakov also noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is planning a series of legislative initiatives for 2020, which aim to increase the level of road safety, change the system of fines for excess speed and lower the threshold for exceeding traffic.

In addition, the minister said that the Ministry of Internal Affairs is initiating a series of changes in migration legislation.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the draft budget of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for 2020, the development of a unified aviation system, the development of protection of sea borders, a program of preferential financial leasing for rescuers and police officers. The ministry reminds that for the first six months of the leasing program, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs received 700 apartments.

"Today, we submitted for consideration by deputies a draft budget with the main indicators that will affect the goals and objectives that the Ministry of Internal Affairs fulfills," Avakov said.

Tags: #avakov #interior_ministry
