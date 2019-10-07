Facts

16:53 07.10.2019

Govt not restoring passenger transportation with Crimea – Honcharuk

Prime Minister of Ukraine Oleksiy Honcharuk has said that the arrangement of checkpoints on the administrative border with the temporarily annexed territory of Crimea does not mean that the government is restoring transportation with the peninsula.

"I constantly emphasize human-centrism. It's about the development of the Kalanchak and Chonhar checkpoints, where a regime and service zone are being created. An administrative services center, a bus station and a driver's building will appear in the newest checkpoints. However, the government is not restoring any communication with the temporarily occupied Crimea. Crimea is Ukraine!" Honcharuk wrote on his Facebook page.

