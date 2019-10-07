Facts

11:08 07.10.2019

Kyiv protest against bill on Donbas special status held without violations - police

3 min read

Police have reported no public order violations at a protest rally in Kyiv against the bill on Donbas special status.

Following the rally in Independence Square, opponents of Ukraine's "capitulation" have marched to the Ukrainian presidential executive office and parliament.

"Following the veche [a kind of popular assembly], protesters marched in a column to the Ukrainian Presidential Executive Office and Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada. According to tentative estimates, about 10,000 people attended the rally. These events are over, no order violations were reported," the Kyiv main police department said on Sunday evening.

No demonstrators were detained.

The rally under the slogan "Stop Capitulation!" began at about noon in downtown Kyiv. Participants observed a minute of silence in the memory of casualties sustained during the Donbas war.

Protesters stood against implementing the Steinmeier formula, which implies, inter alia, the holding of local elections in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Lugansk regions. People, who gathered for a rally in downtown Kyiv, said that these decisions of Ukrainian authorities are a "capitulation" and betrayal of national interests.

The ad hoc Movement of Resistance to Capitulation arranged the rally; a yellow ribbon on the right hand was said to be a sign of the "Resistance to Capitulation". The main slogans at the event were "Protect Ukraine!" and "No to Capitulation!" Activists and invited musical bands performed at the rally.

The rally was declared as a non-political one; demonstrators did not use any party paraphernalia, though members of political forces, specifically the parties National Corps, Svoboda, European Solidarity, and Right Sector and several others joined the protest.

"We are calling on all state forces, both in the Verkhovna Rada and outside the parliament, to pool their efforts and avoid a standoff. Now, the only goal of warning the Ukrainian president against a humiliating defeat should unite us," the organizers of the rally said in a statement.

Peace cannot be reached on the basis of "formulas and agreements," which are at odds with the Ukrainian Constitution, the principles of international law and Ukrainian national interests, they said.

"It is unclear for us how peace can be reached with Russia, which does not want this peace. Instead, they are trying to forcibly impose on us conditions which seek the destruction of Ukrainian statehood," according to the document.

Following the rally in downtown Kyiv, protesters have marched in a column to the governmental compound; they came to the Ukrainian presidential executive office and to the parliament, where they announced their demands.

Protest rallies against the bill on Donbas special status were held in other 20 Ukrainian cities along with Kyiv; their organizers reported them on social networks.

Tags: #donbas #police #status
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:03 07.10.2019
Zelensky charges govt with repairing roads between Starobilsk and Schastia, between Severodonetsk and Novoaidar

Zelensky charges govt with repairing roads between Starobilsk and Schastia, between Severodonetsk and Novoaidar

13:46 07.10.2019
Zelensky instructs govt to ease travel, transport of goods to/from Donbas

Zelensky instructs govt to ease travel, transport of goods to/from Donbas

13:11 07.10.2019
Ongoing attacks prevent Donbas disengagement from happening - Prystaiko

Ongoing attacks prevent Donbas disengagement from happening - Prystaiko

12:14 07.10.2019
Law on special status of Donbas to start working after elections recognized there, control established on border with Russia - Rada speaker

Law on special status of Donbas to start working after elections recognized there, control established on border with Russia - Rada speaker

10:03 07.10.2019
Some 10,000 people in Kyiv come to rally against law on special status of Donbas

Some 10,000 people in Kyiv come to rally against law on special status of Donbas

16:11 05.10.2019
Ukraine's new administrative system will extend to all of Ukraine, incl. Crimea and Donbas – Korniyenko

Ukraine's new administrative system will extend to all of Ukraine, incl. Crimea and Donbas – Korniyenko

17:03 27.09.2019
Police detachment from Israel arrives in Uman to help ensure order during Jewish New Year

Police detachment from Israel arrives in Uman to help ensure order during Jewish New Year

11:03 27.09.2019
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 23 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 23 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

09:16 25.09.2019
Zelensky discusses Swedish investment in Ukrainian economy, Donbas with Sweden PM

Zelensky discusses Swedish investment in Ukrainian economy, Donbas with Sweden PM

16:41 24.09.2019
Kniazev resigns from post of National Police head

Kniazev resigns from post of National Police head

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PACE requests for Venice Commission's expert opinion towards bill on Ukraine's judicial governance

Businessmen linked with Trump, Giuliani tried to change leadership of Naftogaz – media

Govt not restoring passenger transportation with Crimea – Honcharuk

Zelensky in interview with Japanese media denies Trump pressured him to investigate Biden

Zelensky instructs govt to ease travel, transport of goods to/from Donbas

LATEST

Zagoriy Foundation grants Teacher Prize award to a chemistry teacher from Chernihiv Oblast

PACE requests for Venice Commission's expert opinion towards bill on Ukraine's judicial governance

Businessmen linked with Trump, Giuliani tried to change leadership of Naftogaz – media

Govt not restoring passenger transportation with Crimea – Honcharuk

Zelensky in interview with Japanese media denies Trump pressured him to investigate Biden

Some $840,000 seized from bank safe deposit box of detained transplant doctor from Shalimov institute – PGO

Hunter Biden monthly earned at least $100,000 in Ukraine-based Burisma – Trump

Date for holding Normandy four summit not known yet – Prystaiko

Ukraine, World Intellectual Property Organization sign Cooperation Program for 2020-2021

U.S. State Dept hands over to Congress response to request for documents on 'Ukraine case' – Pompeo

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD