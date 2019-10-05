Ukraine's new administrative system will extend to all of Ukraine, incl. Crimea and Donbas – Korniyenko

The parliamentary faction Servant of the People Party says that the new administrative-territorial system of Ukraine, within the framework of decentralization, will extend, including to temporarily uncontrolled territories - Crimea and Donbas.

"We will adopt the administrative-territorial system of the whole country, including Crimea, Luhansk and Donetsk regions completely. But it is not known when it will begin to work in reality," said First Deputy Head of the faction Oleksandr Korniyenko in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He said that, according to the decentralization roadmap, a draft of a new administrative-territorial system of the country will be prepared by the end of November and its discussion will begin with society.

Korniyenko noted that in order to carry out decentralization, it is necessary to amend the Constitution, after which it will be possible to submit relevant bills to parliament, in particular, on prefects.

In addition, the politician revealed some details of the decentralization process and the powers that will be given to local officials.