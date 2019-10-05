Facts

13:28 05.10.2019

Zelensky sensitive about Ukraine being taken seriously – U.S. top diplomats correspondence

U.S. diplomats working in Ukraine discussed in personal correspondence what relation Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would like to see towards Ukraine on the part of Washington.

"Gordon, one thing Kurt and I talked about yesterday was Sasha Danyliuk's point that President Zelensky is sensitive about Ukraine being taken seriously, not merely as an instrument in Washington domestic, reelection politics," U.S. Chargé d'Affaires for Ukraine Bill Taylor wrote to U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.

Sondland agreed with Taylor in return, but noted that "we need to get the conversation started and the relationship built."

Correspondence between diplomats on the Ukraine topic was made public in the United States. We are talking about the messages exchanged between Taylor, Sondland, resigned Special Representative of the U.S. State Department for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker and Assistant to the pesident of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

