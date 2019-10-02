U.S. Congress approves sale of additional batch of anti-tank weapons to Ukraine – media

The State Department approved and Congress has informally signed off on a $39 million sale of additional Javelin anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing three unnamed sources.

This contract is not part of the $250 million military assistance to Ukraine previously approved by Congress.

At the same time, a number of media outlets, commenting on the situation around U.S. President Donald Trump and the alleged investigation into the son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, claimed that Trump even delayed the allocation of military assistance to Ukraine in order to push Kyiv to such an investigation.

It was reported that Democrats in the U.S. Congress initiated an investigation, the purpose of which is to decide on the impeachment of the U.S. president.

The reason was Trump's July 25 conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which the U.S. leader asked his Ukrainian counterpart to step up an investigation into the activities in Ukraine of Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is Trump's most likely opponent of the Democratic Party in the 2020 presidential election.

The U.S. sold Ukraine over 200 missiles and 37 launchers in 2018, Bloomberg said.