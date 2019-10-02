Facts

10:27 02.10.2019

U.S. Congress approves sale of additional batch of anti-tank weapons to Ukraine – media

1 min read
U.S. Congress approves sale of additional batch of anti-tank weapons to Ukraine – media

The State Department approved and Congress has informally signed off on a $39 million sale of additional Javelin anti-tank weapons to Ukraine, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing three unnamed sources.

This contract is not part of the $250 million military assistance to Ukraine previously approved by Congress.

At the same time, a number of media outlets, commenting on the situation around U.S. President Donald Trump and the alleged investigation into the son of former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, claimed that Trump even delayed the allocation of military assistance to Ukraine in order to push Kyiv to such an investigation.

It was reported that Democrats in the U.S. Congress initiated an investigation, the purpose of which is to decide on the impeachment of the U.S. president.

The reason was Trump's July 25 conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which the U.S. leader asked his Ukrainian counterpart to step up an investigation into the activities in Ukraine of Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, who is Trump's most likely opponent of the Democratic Party in the 2020 presidential election.

The U.S. sold Ukraine over 200 missiles and 37 launchers in 2018, Bloomberg said.

Tags: #usa #weapons #ukraine #javelin
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:05 01.10.2019
U.S. Embassy hopes for speedy release of Ukrainian journalist Aseyev held in ORDO

U.S. Embassy hopes for speedy release of Ukrainian journalist Aseyev held in ORDO

09:35 01.10.2019
Russian Foreign Ministry promises not to leave new U.S. sanctions unanswered

Russian Foreign Ministry promises not to leave new U.S. sanctions unanswered

15:30 28.09.2019
Ukraine permits Poland to carry out search and exhumation works

Ukraine permits Poland to carry out search and exhumation works

14:45 28.09.2019
Trump wonders who stands behind whistleblower who disclosed readout of phone call

Trump wonders who stands behind whistleblower who disclosed readout of phone call

10:21 27.09.2019
IMF to continue discussions with Ukraine on new three-year EFF in coming weeks

IMF to continue discussions with Ukraine on new three-year EFF in coming weeks

12:22 26.09.2019
Kuleba says Zelensky's visit to U.S successful, taking into account U.S. domestic political situation

Kuleba says Zelensky's visit to U.S successful, taking into account U.S. domestic political situation

18:05 25.09.2019
Zelensky tells Trump in July 25 phone call that Ukraine ready to buy more Javelins

Zelensky tells Trump in July 25 phone call that Ukraine ready to buy more Javelins

16:03 25.09.2019
Facebook deletes pro-Trump page administered from Ukraine

Facebook deletes pro-Trump page administered from Ukraine

11:11 25.09.2019
Zelensky: Internal resistance to reforms, war over Russian aggression impede Ukraine's achievement of sustainable development goals

Zelensky: Internal resistance to reforms, war over Russian aggression impede Ukraine's achievement of sustainable development goals

10:11 25.09.2019
Macron: Courage required for achieving peace in number of planet's regions, in particular in Ukraine

Macron: Courage required for achieving peace in number of planet's regions, in particular in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Scandal due to conversation of Trump, Zelensky won't prevent U.S. from providing assistance to Ukraine – Pompeo

PGO preparing suspicion for Poroshenko, some MPs – source

Normandy Four meeting could be held in October-November or December – Cabinet's rep in Parliament

Berlin confirms intention to hold Normandy Four summit, date currently unknown

Steinmeier formula could hopefully lead to further efforts towards full implementation of Minsk agreements by all parties – European Union

LATEST

Electronic document exchange system between state agencies launched – Dubilet

Scandal due to conversation of Trump, Zelensky won't prevent U.S. from providing assistance to Ukraine – Pompeo

PGO preparing suspicion for Poroshenko, some MPs – source

Normandy Four meeting could be held in October-November or December – Cabinet's rep in Parliament

Berlin confirms intention to hold Normandy Four summit, date currently unknown

Steinmeier formula could hopefully lead to further efforts towards full implementation of Minsk agreements by all parties – European Union

Olifer posts letter addressed to Sajdik saying Ukraine accepts text on implementation of Steinmeier formula of Sept 11

Zelensky at meeting with heads of parliamentary factions voices Ukraine's 'red lines' in implementation of Steinmeier formula - Servant of the People

Poroshenko says his supporters won't stand for Steinmeier formula

Ukraine plans to halve consumption of manipulative Russian content – govt program

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD