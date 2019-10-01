Facts

09:31 01.10.2019

Cabinet intends to build, modernize 15 deep-water berths in five years

1 min read
Cabinet intends to build, modernize 15 deep-water berths in five years

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine intends to build and modernize 15 deep-water berths over the next five years, as well as overhaul flood gates.

This is stated in the government program, posted on the website of the Verkhovna Rada on Monday.

"The main attention will be paid to creating conditions for the efficient functioning of sea and river transport enterprises and port facilities (the construction and modernization of at least 15 deep-water berths with a permissible draft of 15 meters or more, the overhaul of flood gates)," the document says.

In addition, the government plans in five years to increase the number of passengers transported by water, to at least double (from 19,100 to 38,000), as well as the volume of cargo transportation, by 10% by sea (from 135 million tonnes to 148.5 million tonnes), and double carriage on inland waterways (from 10 million tonnes to 20 million tonnes).

As reported, in 2018 the seaports of Ukraine handled more than 135 million tonnes of cargo, which is 2.4 million tonnes more than in 2017.

Tags: #cabinet_of_ministers
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:35 26.09.2019
Talks on new program with IMF in active phase – Ukrainian govt

Talks on new program with IMF in active phase – Ukrainian govt

16:19 25.09.2019
Cabinet will submit to Rada bill on farmland turnover on Sept 25

Cabinet will submit to Rada bill on farmland turnover on Sept 25

15:28 25.09.2019
Ukrainian govt creates ad hoc group for investigating road accidents

Ukrainian govt creates ad hoc group for investigating road accidents

15:40 04.09.2019
Premier Honcharuk: Cabinet makes submission to president to dismiss Klitschko from post of Kyiv administration head

Premier Honcharuk: Cabinet makes submission to president to dismiss Klitschko from post of Kyiv administration head

14:54 03.09.2019
E-document exchange between public agencies to be launched from Oct 1 - Minister of Cabinet Dubilet

E-document exchange between public agencies to be launched from Oct 1 - Minister of Cabinet Dubilet

14:57 02.09.2019
Meetings of new govt not a show, they will be closed to media – Ukrainian PM

Meetings of new govt not a show, they will be closed to media – Ukrainian PM

09:47 30.08.2019
Rada approves Ukrainian cabinet composition proposed by PM Honcharuk

Rada approves Ukrainian cabinet composition proposed by PM Honcharuk

15:38 22.08.2019
Razumkov doesn't exclude possibility of considering Cabinet formation on Aug 29 by Rada

Razumkov doesn't exclude possibility of considering Cabinet formation on Aug 29 by Rada

18:08 14.08.2019
President's representative Gerus asks Cabinet to stop implementation of Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge project

President's representative Gerus asks Cabinet to stop implementation of Ukraine-EU Energy Bridge project

17:41 14.08.2019
Klitschko's resignation as Kyiv administration head to be considered by new govt

Klitschko's resignation as Kyiv administration head to be considered by new govt

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky orders to dismiss NSDC Secretary Danyliuk

Ukraine counts on launch of new three-year program by IMF in Dec 2019

Zelensky's assistant Yermak: U.S. domestic politics is not our business

MFA: Three crew members of Bourbon Rhode rescued, two of them are Ukrainians, according to ship owner

Ukraine permits Poland to carry out search and exhumation works

LATEST

Kremlin expects Kyiv to clarify its stance on Steinmeier formula at TCG meeting

Zelensky, Lukashenko to participate in Second Forum of Regions of Ukraine and Belarus on Oct 4

Journalists demand Mendel's resignation as press secretary of Ukrainian president

Zelensky issues decree on goals of sustainable development of Ukraine until 2030

Russian Foreign Ministry promises not to leave new U.S. sanctions unanswered

Zelensky orders to dismiss NSDC Secretary Danyliuk

Jewish New Year in Ukraine celebrated by more than 30,000 Hasidic pilgrims

Ukraine counts on launch of new three-year program by IMF in Dec 2019

Zelensky's assistant Yermak: U.S. domestic politics is not our business

MFA: Three crew members of Bourbon Rhode rescued, two of them are Ukrainians, according to ship owner

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD