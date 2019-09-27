Poroshenko fails to come for questioning to SBI on possible offenses case during crossing of Kerch Strait by ships because he is abroad

Parliamentarian, the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko did not come on Friday for questioning to the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), where he was called for questioning as a witness in the case of possible offenses during ships' crossing the Kerch Strait in 2018.

"Poroshenko did not come for questioning on Friday. He was summoned to carry out investigative actions in criminal proceedings concerning the possible commission of a criminal offense by officials during the passage of Navy ships through the Kerch Strait in November 2018," the SBI spokesperson Anzhelika Ivanova told Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, she emphasized that Poroshenko had been informed in advance of the date and time of the interrogation.

As it became known to the agency, Poroshenko's lawyer Ihor Holovan handed over a document to the SBI stating that Poroshenko won't be able to come for interrogation on September 27, because he is abroad.