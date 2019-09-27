Facts

14:59 27.09.2019

Poroshenko fails to come for questioning to SBI on possible offenses case during crossing of Kerch Strait by ships because he is abroad

1 min read
Poroshenko fails to come for questioning to SBI on possible offenses case during crossing of Kerch Strait by ships because he is abroad

Parliamentarian, the fifth President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko did not come on Friday for questioning to the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), where he was called for questioning as a witness in the case of possible offenses during ships' crossing the Kerch Strait in 2018.

"Poroshenko did not come for questioning on Friday. He was summoned to carry out investigative actions in criminal proceedings concerning the possible commission of a criminal offense by officials during the passage of Navy ships through the Kerch Strait in November 2018," the SBI spokesperson Anzhelika Ivanova told Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, she emphasized that Poroshenko had been informed in advance of the date and time of the interrogation.

As it became known to the agency, Poroshenko's lawyer Ihor Holovan handed over a document to the SBI stating that Poroshenko won't be able to come for interrogation on September 27, because he is abroad.

Tags: #poroshenko #sbi
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:59 27.09.2019
Ex-MP Zhevaho in absentia notified of suspicion of siphoning UAH 2.5 bln from Bank Finance and Credit – SBI

Ex-MP Zhevaho in absentia notified of suspicion of siphoning UAH 2.5 bln from Bank Finance and Credit – SBI

14:28 19.09.2019
Persons interested in PrivatBank case involved in Gontareva's house arson – Poroshenko

Persons interested in PrivatBank case involved in Gontareva's house arson – Poroshenko

15:59 13.09.2019
SBI conducting raids in Poroshenko's bank as part of probe into deal on Kyiv shipbuilding plant

SBI conducting raids in Poroshenko's bank as part of probe into deal on Kyiv shipbuilding plant

15:13 10.09.2019
Poroshenko summoned for questioning in 2 cases on Tuesday

Poroshenko summoned for questioning in 2 cases on Tuesday

10:56 10.09.2019
Poroshenko fails to appear at SBI again, lawyer brings his testimony

Poroshenko fails to appear at SBI again, lawyer brings his testimony

18:56 04.09.2019
Court decides on forced bringing of Gontareva to SBI, measures to be taken to implement this decision

Court decides on forced bringing of Gontareva to SBI, measures to be taken to implement this decision

14:52 04.09.2019
Poroshenko, Czolij discuss attempts to lift intl sanctions from Russia

Poroshenko, Czolij discuss attempts to lift intl sanctions from Russia

18:20 03.09.2019
Portnov files complaint against Poroshenko, European Solidarity Party, Pryamiy TV for slander

Portnov files complaint against Poroshenko, European Solidarity Party, Pryamiy TV for slander

16:16 03.09.2019
Poroshenko fails to appear for questioning at SBI on Tuesday

Poroshenko fails to appear for questioning at SBI on Tuesday

14:19 03.09.2019
Rada sends bill amending Constitution in powers of president to create regulatory bodies, appoint, dismiss NABU, SBI directors

Rada sends bill amending Constitution in powers of president to create regulatory bodies, appoint, dismiss NABU, SBI directors

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ex-MP Zhevaho in absentia notified of suspicion of siphoning UAH 2.5 bln from Bank Finance and Credit – SBI

Change in Burisma Limited board in May 2014 not subject of NABU probe

Danyliuk tenders resignation from post of NSDC secretary before Zelensky's visit to U.S.

Funded pension system won't be introduced in Ukraine in short term

IMF to continue discussions with Ukraine on new three-year EFF in coming weeks

LATEST

1+1, 2+2 TV channels start broadcasting in JFO area – 1+1 Media

Police detachment from Israel arrives in Uman to help ensure order during Jewish New Year

Change in Burisma Limited board in May 2014 not subject of NABU probe

Kuchma on current Rada: I believe parliament will justify people's unprecedented confidence

Danyliuk tenders resignation from post of NSDC secretary before Zelensky's visit to U.S.

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid 23 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Funded pension system won't be introduced in Ukraine in short term

IMF to continue discussions with Ukraine on new three-year EFF in coming weeks

Trump on Twitter: President of Ukraine said he was not pressured by me which is better testimony

Zelensky at meeting with bondholders, rating agencies: IMF mission supports Ukrainian authorities' initiatives

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD