Trump on Twitter: President of Ukraine said he was not pressured by me which is better testimony

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Volodymyr Zelensky's words that there was no pressure on the president of Ukraine in a telephone conversation between them on July 25 are the best evidence confirming the rightness of the American leader.

"The President of Ukraine said that he was NOT pressured by me to do anything wrong. Can't have better testimony than that! As V.P., Biden had his son, on the other hand, take out millions of dollars by strong arming the Ukrainian President [apparently, Trump is referring to the fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko]. Also looted millions from China. Bad!" Trump wrote on Twitter.