Facts

09:47 27.09.2019

Trump on Twitter: President of Ukraine said he was not pressured by me which is better testimony

1 min read
Trump on Twitter: President of Ukraine said he was not pressured by me which is better testimony

U.S. President Donald Trump has said that Volodymyr Zelensky's words that there was no pressure on the president of Ukraine in a telephone conversation between them on July 25 are the best evidence confirming the rightness of the American leader.

"The President of Ukraine said that he was NOT pressured by me to do anything wrong. Can't have better testimony than that! As V.P., Biden had his son, on the other hand, take out millions of dollars by strong arming the Ukrainian President [apparently, Trump is referring to the fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko]. Also looted millions from China. Bad!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Tags: #zelensky #trump
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:25 27.09.2019
Zelensky at meeting with bondholders, rating agencies: IMF mission supports Ukrainian authorities' initiatives

Zelensky at meeting with bondholders, rating agencies: IMF mission supports Ukrainian authorities' initiatives

13:57 26.09.2019
Zelensky tells Trump that Merkel, Macron not doing enough with sanctions to help Ukraine

Zelensky tells Trump that Merkel, Macron not doing enough with sanctions to help Ukraine

13:57 26.09.2019
Trump to Zelensky: U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch, the people she dealt with in Ukraine were 'bad news'

Trump to Zelensky: U.S. Ambassador Yovanovitch, the people she dealt with in Ukraine were 'bad news'

12:22 26.09.2019
Kuleba says Zelensky's visit to U.S successful, taking into account U.S. domestic political situation

Kuleba says Zelensky's visit to U.S successful, taking into account U.S. domestic political situation

10:39 26.09.2019
Zelensky says Trump seems got his message that Crimea integral part of Ukraine

Zelensky says Trump seems got his message that Crimea integral part of Ukraine

10:18 26.09.2019
Zelensky promises Jewish community to prevent crimes related to anti-Semitism, xenophobia and intolerance

Zelensky promises Jewish community to prevent crimes related to anti-Semitism, xenophobia and intolerance

09:46 26.09.2019
Zelensky about critics of European leaders: I told truth, thank you for help to Ukraine, but Nord Stream 2 carries threats to us

Zelensky about critics of European leaders: I told truth, thank you for help to Ukraine, but Nord Stream 2 carries threats to us

09:22 26.09.2019
Ukrainian prosecutor general must investigate all cases – Zelensky at meeting with Trump

Ukrainian prosecutor general must investigate all cases – Zelensky at meeting with Trump

18:05 25.09.2019
Zelensky tells Trump in July 25 phone call that Ukraine ready to buy more Javelins

Zelensky tells Trump in July 25 phone call that Ukraine ready to buy more Javelins

17:39 25.09.2019
White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

IMF to continue discussions with Ukraine on new three-year EFF in coming weeks

Zelensky at meeting with bondholders, rating agencies: IMF mission supports Ukrainian authorities' initiatives

Court on Oct 3 to consider claim of ex-prosecutor Shokin on his reinstatement in office

Talks on new program with IMF in active phase – Ukrainian govt

Zelensky tells Trump that Merkel, Macron not doing enough with sanctions to help Ukraine

LATEST

IMF to continue discussions with Ukraine on new three-year EFF in coming weeks

Court on Oct 3 to consider claim of ex-prosecutor Shokin on his reinstatement in office

Talks on new program with IMF in active phase – Ukrainian govt

Zelensky stands for rebooting such international institutions as the United Nations

Zelensky: Ending war and retaking occupied territory among priority tasks, but not at the cost of Ukraine's freedom to choose

Cabinet will submit to Rada bill on farmland turnover on Sept 25

Facebook deletes pro-Trump page administered from Ukraine

Kyiv court overturns Baryshivka District Court decision on SkyUp

Zelensky, Lavrov in New York briefly touch on preparations for Normandy summi

Ukrainian govt creates ad hoc group for investigating road accidents

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD