Court on Oct 3 to consider claim of ex-prosecutor Shokin on his reinstatement in office

Cassation Administrative Court of Supreme Court of Ukraine on October3 will consider claim of former Prosecutor General of Ukraine Viktor Shokin on his reinstatement in office.

According to the website of Supreme Court of Ukraine, consideration of Shokin's lawsuit scheduled for 1000 on October 3.

In his lawsuit against the fifth president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and the Verkhovna Rada, the applicant asks "for a review of the court decision on newly identified circumstances." The essence of the claim, as it was mentioned in the announcement of the cases assigned for consideration, is "to recognize illegality of case and cancel the decision of the court".

Shokin served as Prosecutor General of Ukraine from February 10, 2015 to April 3, 2016.

After that, he administratively challenged the dismissal as prosecutor general, but the court rejected the consideration of the claim.

Recently, the name of Shokin has been mentioned in the media in the context of the story with the closure of the Burisma gas company, where Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, once served as one of board directors.

The case is that Shokin was allegedly dismissed from the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine because of his principled position on this issue and his unwillingness to stop the investigation.

In a transcript of a telephone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Zelensky on July 25, 2019, Shokin is probably also mentioned. Trump talks about the prosecutor who actively investigated the Burisma case without giving his name, and regrets that the prosecutor general was fired.