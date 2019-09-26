Facts

14:35 26.09.2019

Talks on new program with IMF in active phase – Ukrainian govt

Talks on new program with IMF in active phase – Ukrainian govt

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has said that the negotiations about the new program of cooperation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are being held and they are in the active phase.

"The IMF mission, led by Ron van Rooden, started their work in Kyiv on September 12 and continues to meet with government officials according to a schedule. Negotiations between Ukraine and the IMF undergo an active stage. The 14-month program under the Stand-By Arrangement remains in effect. It was developed as a transitional program to promote the macroeconomic stability of Ukraine during the two elections: the presidential and the parliamentary ones," the press service of the government reported.

According to the report, during their visit to Kyiv in September 2019, the IMF mission reviewed the situation in Ukraine, the government's plans for the next few years, and a vision on future cooperation with the fund.

"The agenda for a possible IMF support could be the government's action plan that will be presented by the Cabinet of Ministers on September 29, 2019," the government said.

