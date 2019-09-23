Facts

12:46 23.09.2019

Trump about telephone conversation with Zelensky: Nothing wrong was said

Trump about telephone conversation with Zelensky: Nothing wrong was said

U.S. President Donald Trump has said in his telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky he said nothing wrong.

"The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, want to stay as far away as possible from the Joe Biden demand that the Ukrainian Government fire a prosecutor who was investigating his son, or they won't get a very large amount of U.S. money, so they fabricate a story about me and a perfectly fine and routine conversation I had with the new President of Ukraine!" Trump said on Twitter on Saturday.

Trump said, "Nothing was said that was in any way wrong, but Biden's demand, on the other hand, was a complete and total disaster."

Biden earlier called on Trump to make public the transcript of the conversation with Zelensky. The call came after media reported that a U.S. intelligence officer complained about the U.S. president because of "troublesome promise" to the foreign leader (perhaps referencing Ukraine and its president).

Biden said in a statement, "[Trump] used the power and resources of the United States to pressure a sovereign nation—a partner that is still under direct assault from Russia—pushing Ukraine to subvert the rule of law in the express hope of extracting a political favor."

Tags: #zelensky #trump
Interfax-Ukraine
