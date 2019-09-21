Facts

13:34 21.09.2019

MPs from Servant of the People Party Poturayev, Chernev lead delegations to OSCE PA, NATO PA

1 min read
MPs from Servant of the People Party Poturayev, Chernev lead delegations to OSCE PA, NATO PA

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has elected a deputy from the Servant of the People faction Mykyta Poturayev as head of the permanent Ukrainian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, and parliamentarian from the same faction Yehor Chernev as head of the delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

"Mykyta Poturayev has taken on leadership of the delegation to the OSCE PA, and Yehor Chernev to the NATO PA," Bohdan Yaremenko, the head of the Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation (Servant of the People faction) wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

He noted that this week the parliament created permanent parliamentary delegations to PACE, OSCE, NATO, and work with GUAM, PABSEC, and Euronest organizations will also continue.

Tags: #nato #osce #servant_of_the_people
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:16 20.09.2019
Ukraine forwarding to NATO membership – Prystaiko

Ukraine forwarding to NATO membership – Prystaiko

16:42 17.09.2019
Ukrainian delegation leaves OSCE meeting hall in Warsaw due to statements about 'Russian Crimea'

Ukrainian delegation leaves OSCE meeting hall in Warsaw due to statements about 'Russian Crimea'

15:40 16.09.2019
Zelensky wants OSCE monitors to be honest when record violations in Donbas

Zelensky wants OSCE monitors to be honest when record violations in Donbas

14:18 16.09.2019
Zelensky hopes issue of Ukraine regaining control over the border to be raised during Slovak chairmanship in OSCE

Zelensky hopes issue of Ukraine regaining control over the border to be raised during Slovak chairmanship in OSCE

17:03 14.09.2019
Steinmeier formula is good basis for delivering Minsk agreements

Steinmeier formula is good basis for delivering Minsk agreements

16:50 14.09.2019
Hungary not to make concession in NATO line for Ukraine until all issues settled – Deputy PM Kuleba

Hungary not to make concession in NATO line for Ukraine until all issues settled – Deputy PM Kuleba

13:41 14.09.2019
Ukrainian Rada chairman Razumkov, Slovak FM Lajcak discus cooperation of Rada, OSCE

Ukrainian Rada chairman Razumkov, Slovak FM Lajcak discus cooperation of Rada, OSCE

12:43 14.09.2019
OSCE to continue efforts to ensure progress in peaceful settling conflict in Donbas – Lajcak

OSCE to continue efforts to ensure progress in peaceful settling conflict in Donbas – Lajcak

10:40 10.09.2019
Ukraine and NATO stepping up activities of joint ad hoc group on military reform – Kuleba

Ukraine and NATO stepping up activities of joint ad hoc group on military reform – Kuleba

10:26 09.09.2019
NATO welcomes release of Ukrainian sailors, Sentsov, calls on Moscow to fully implement Minsk accords

NATO welcomes release of Ukrainian sailors, Sentsov, calls on Moscow to fully implement Minsk accords

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Nine killed in road accident in Odesa region - police, citing preliminary info

Part of Ukrainian delegation plans to participate in upcoming PACE session

Ukraine won't forward its delegation to next PACE session

Ukrainian JCCC notes another violation of ceasefire regime in Donbas

Zelensky gives 3 months to draft legislation on principles of administrative-territorial division, local elections

LATEST

Nine killed in road accident in Odesa region - police, citing preliminary info

Part of Ukrainian delegation plans to participate in upcoming PACE session

No casualties reported amid 4 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours

Ukraine won't forward its delegation to next PACE session

U.S. colleagues to help Ukrainian border guards test new border protection model

Ukrainian JCCC notes another violation of ceasefire regime in Donbas

Interior Ministry negotiating with France on purchase of patrol boats for Ukrainian border guards

Zelensky gives 3 months to draft legislation on principles of administrative-territorial division, local elections

Prystaiko not ruling out reaching agreement on Donbas issue, Ukraine's energy security

Контракт с "Газпромом" на прямые поставки газа в Украину возможен только на рыночных условиях – Оржель

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD