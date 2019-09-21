MPs from Servant of the People Party Poturayev, Chernev lead delegations to OSCE PA, NATO PA

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has elected a deputy from the Servant of the People faction Mykyta Poturayev as head of the permanent Ukrainian delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, and parliamentarian from the same faction Yehor Chernev as head of the delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

"Mykyta Poturayev has taken on leadership of the delegation to the OSCE PA, and Yehor Chernev to the NATO PA," Bohdan Yaremenko, the head of the Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation (Servant of the People faction) wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday.

He noted that this week the parliament created permanent parliamentary delegations to PACE, OSCE, NATO, and work with GUAM, PABSEC, and Euronest organizations will also continue.