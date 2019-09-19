Facts

14:28 19.09.2019

Persons interested in PrivatBank case involved in Gontareva's house arson – Poroshenko

2 min read
Persons interested in PrivatBank case involved in Gontareva's house arson – Poroshenko

 Leader of the European Solidarity Party, the fifth President of Ukraine (2014-2019) Petro Poroshenko has said that persons interested in the case of nationalized PrivatBank could be involved in the arson of the house of former governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Valeriya Gontareva, He recalled that former deputy head of the presidential administration in times when Viktor Yanukovych was president, lawyer Andriy Portnov, repeatedly threatened her.

"Persons interested in the PrivatBank case were involved in the arson of the house of Gontareva. Portnov, a man full of revenge and a thirst for revenge, repeatedly threatened Gontareva," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

The politician expressed the wish that the criminals, customers and organizers of crimes against Gontareva be established, "otherwise the atmosphere of impunity will contribute to the continuation of this chaos."

"It is difficult to imagine the international consequences for Ukraine this crime will entail. This is a huge blow to the reputation of Ukraine and the financial and banking system. We definitely do not need it now – before the start of the mission of the International Monetary Fund, which should approve a new program for Ukraine," Poroshenko said.

As reported, in the morning on September 17, Gontareva reported that her family's house in the village of Horenychi, Kyiv-Sviatoshynsky district in Kyiv region, was burned down at night as a result of arson.

Tags: #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:59 13.09.2019
SBI conducting raids in Poroshenko's bank as part of probe into deal on Kyiv shipbuilding plant

SBI conducting raids in Poroshenko's bank as part of probe into deal on Kyiv shipbuilding plant

15:13 10.09.2019
Poroshenko summoned for questioning in 2 cases on Tuesday

Poroshenko summoned for questioning in 2 cases on Tuesday

10:56 10.09.2019
Poroshenko fails to appear at SBI again, lawyer brings his testimony

Poroshenko fails to appear at SBI again, lawyer brings his testimony

14:52 04.09.2019
Poroshenko, Czolij discuss attempts to lift intl sanctions from Russia

Poroshenko, Czolij discuss attempts to lift intl sanctions from Russia

18:20 03.09.2019
Portnov files complaint against Poroshenko, European Solidarity Party, Pryamiy TV for slander

Portnov files complaint against Poroshenko, European Solidarity Party, Pryamiy TV for slander

16:16 03.09.2019
Poroshenko fails to appear for questioning at SBI on Tuesday

Poroshenko fails to appear for questioning at SBI on Tuesday

10:11 27.08.2019
Poroshenko, Volker discuss continuation of pressure on Russia via further strengthening of sanctions

Poroshenko, Volker discuss continuation of pressure on Russia via further strengthening of sanctions

17:01 26.08.2019
Ukraine should 'very clearly' raise question of MAP at NATO summit in Dec – Poroshenko

Ukraine should 'very clearly' raise question of MAP at NATO summit in Dec – Poroshenko

13:38 26.08.2019
Poroshenko says attempts being made to attack army, language and faith

Poroshenko says attempts being made to attack army, language and faith

13:21 22.08.2019
SBI summons Poroshenko for interrogation on Sept 3

SBI summons Poroshenko for interrogation on Sept 3

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Man threatening to blow up Kyiv bridge not to be accused of preparing act of terrorism – police

Ukraine's setting of conditions for use of 'Steinmeier Formula' contradicts agreements – Peskov

Zelensky replaces head of Vinnytsia regional administration appointing Skalsky to post

Sentsov testifies for Hague Tribunal in case on abduction, torture by Russia's FSB

Zelensky appoints Stadnik head of Mykolaiv regional administration – decree

LATEST

Rada explains essence of Zelensky formula as Ukraine's negotiating stance

Man threatening to blow up Kyiv bridge not to be accused of preparing act of terrorism – police

Ukraine's HACC allows suspect in 'Rotterdam +' case on wanted list to be detained

Ukraine's setting of conditions for use of 'Steinmeier Formula' contradicts agreements – Peskov

Facebook deletes 400 Ukrainian pages, groups, accounts linked to PR agency Pragmatico for manipulating public opinion

Zelensky replaces head of Vinnytsia regional administration appointing Skalsky to post

Sentsov testifies for Hague Tribunal in case on abduction, torture by Russia's FSB

Zelensky appoints Stadnik head of Mykolaiv regional administration – decree

Kyiv Mayor addresses Rada regarding dissolution of Kyiv City Council, scheduling early election in Kyiv

Russia unlawfully uses 503 Ukrainian frequency assignments – National TV Council

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD