Persons interested in PrivatBank case involved in Gontareva's house arson – Poroshenko

Leader of the European Solidarity Party, the fifth President of Ukraine (2014-2019) Petro Poroshenko has said that persons interested in the case of nationalized PrivatBank could be involved in the arson of the house of former governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Valeriya Gontareva, He recalled that former deputy head of the presidential administration in times when Viktor Yanukovych was president, lawyer Andriy Portnov, repeatedly threatened her.

"Persons interested in the PrivatBank case were involved in the arson of the house of Gontareva. Portnov, a man full of revenge and a thirst for revenge, repeatedly threatened Gontareva," Poroshenko wrote on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

The politician expressed the wish that the criminals, customers and organizers of crimes against Gontareva be established, "otherwise the atmosphere of impunity will contribute to the continuation of this chaos."

"It is difficult to imagine the international consequences for Ukraine this crime will entail. This is a huge blow to the reputation of Ukraine and the financial and banking system. We definitely do not need it now – before the start of the mission of the International Monetary Fund, which should approve a new program for Ukraine," Poroshenko said.

As reported, in the morning on September 17, Gontareva reported that her family's house in the village of Horenychi, Kyiv-Sviatoshynsky district in Kyiv region, was burned down at night as a result of arson.