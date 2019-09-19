Rada foreign policy, EU integration committees recommends future delegation to PACE to select format of work in PACE at own discretion

The committees of the Verkhovna Rada on foreign policy and Ukraine's integration with the European Union (EU) has recommended the Ukrainian parliament not to take part in celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Council of Europe, and the future delegation of the Ukrainian parliament in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to select the form of participation in the activities of the PACE.

An Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported that the committees approved this decision at their joint meeting in Kyiv on Wednesday.

In addition, the committees recommend that parliament complete the formation of the Verkhovna Rada delegation to PACE.

"And instruct the delegation at its inaugural meeting to decide on the form of participation or not participation in further activities... of the Parliamentary Assembly [of the Council of Europe]," Head of the foreign policy committee Bohdan Yaremenko said, announcing the decision, which the members of the two committees made.