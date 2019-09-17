Facts

17:13 17.09.2019

UN mission calls on Rada to grant IDPs, labor migrants the right to vote in local elections

2 min read
UN mission calls on Rada to grant IDPs, labor migrants the right to vote in local elections

The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine calls on the Verkhovna Rada to provide internally displaced persons (IDPs) with the opportunity to vote in the upcoming local elections.

The UNHR urges parliament to take steps to provide IDPs and labor migrants with the opportunity to vote in local elections scheduled for 2020, mission head Matilda Bogner said at a press conference, presenting "Report on the human rights situation in Ukraine 16 May to 15 August 2019" in Kyiv on Tuesday.

She noted that the Monitoring Mission would monitor developments around the Electoral Code, which President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky vetoed, giving Parliament 30 days to amend the document.

Bogner emphasized the need to solve the problem of paying pensions to residents of temporarily uncontrolled territories of Donbas. She said pensions should be paid to everyone who is entitled to them, regardless of their place of residence, adding this is an urgent recommendation, hoping that the new government will consider it one of the priorities.

In addition, the Mission notes that it is necessary to find a mechanism for paying off pension arrears.

At the same time, the UN Mission considers the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers to compensate families whose homes were destroyed as a result of the conflict in Donbas a positive sign. However, it has concerns about a number of issues, in particular, the condition that applicants for compensation should live in the same village where the destroyed housing is located, as well as the fact that funds for these needs will be provided for in the budget after 2020.

As reported, on July 15, 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine established a mechanism for monetary compensation for private housing destroyed as a result of Russian armed aggression in eastern Ukraine.

Tags: #idps #elections #un
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:32 17.09.2019
UN mission calls on Cabinet to draft bill on national minorities, indigenous peoples in Ukraine

UN mission calls on Cabinet to draft bill on national minorities, indigenous peoples in Ukraine

10:08 16.09.2019
Elections in Donbas won't take place on terms of militants – Prystaiko

Elections in Donbas won't take place on terms of militants – Prystaiko

15:16 14.09.2019
Zelensky vetoes election code passed by eighth convocation Rada

Zelensky vetoes election code passed by eighth convocation Rada

15:22 13.09.2019
Kyiv seeking to hold local elections simultaneously all around Ukraine, incl in temporary occupied areas - Ukrainian FM

Kyiv seeking to hold local elections simultaneously all around Ukraine, incl in temporary occupied areas - Ukrainian FM

14:41 13.09.2019
Rada dismisses all CEC members

Rada dismisses all CEC members

13:12 09.09.2019
Zelensky to visit U.S. to take part in UN General Assembly session on Sept 23

Zelensky to visit U.S. to take part in UN General Assembly session on Sept 23

14:31 05.09.2019
ENEMO observers of Ukrainian election present proposals to improve Ukrainian electoral legislation

ENEMO observers of Ukrainian election present proposals to improve Ukrainian electoral legislation

14:26 02.09.2019
Zelensky expects local elections on new territorial basis in 2019-2020

Zelensky expects local elections on new territorial basis in 2019-2020

16:10 27.08.2019
Parubiy signs Election Code

Parubiy signs Election Code

17:23 21.08.2019
CEC registers over 320 MPs

CEC registers over 320 MPs

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky instructs SBU head to investigate arson of Gontareva's house – SBU

Ukrainian delegation leaves OSCE meeting hall in Warsaw due to statements about 'Russian Crimea'

Court arrests property, corporate rights at 'Kuznya on Rybalsky' factory – Portnov

War in Donbas kills over 3,300 civilians – UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine

Speedy investigation into arson at Gontareva's house should be priority for law enforcers – President's Office

LATEST

Zelensky instructs SBU head to investigate arson of Gontareva's house – SBU

Ukrainian delegation leaves OSCE meeting hall in Warsaw due to statements about 'Russian Crimea'

Court arrests property, corporate rights at 'Kuznya on Rybalsky' factory – Portnov

War in Donbas kills over 3,300 civilians – UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine

'Zelensky formula' aims to end Donbas war in six months – Foreign Minister

SBU interacts with Dutch investigators in case of MH17 crash – Bakanov

Speedy investigation into arson at Gontareva's house should be priority for law enforcers – President's Office

Former head of NBU Gontareva says her house near Kyiv burned down

Officials of Dnipro city council led by Filatov put on wanted list – PGO

Bohdan not ruling out running for Kyiv mayor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD