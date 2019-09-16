Officials of Dnipro city council led by Filatov put on wanted list – PGO

Law enforcement authorities have put on the wanted list officials of the Dnipro city council, who have been hiding from the investigation and suspected of misappropriating UAH 29.5 million of budget funds during the repair of the New (Central) Bridge, and other persons involved in this criminal proceedings were taken into custody, the Dnipropetrovsk region's Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

"In the framework of the criminal proceedings initiated upon the misappropriation of budget funds during the repair of the New Bridge in Dnipro (Article 191, Part 5 of the Criminal Code), the deputy mayor, the heads of the city council and the person who carried out technical supervision, were put on the wanted list in connection with hiding from the investigation," the press service of the regional prosecutor's office said on Monday.

In addition, the court chose a preventive measure in the form of detention for 60 days with the possibility of making a deposit in the amount of more than UAH 40 million to founder of the contracting company that carried out the repair work. The head of the site will be detained with the possibility of making a deposit of UAH 1 million, the press service said.

The Central or the New Bridge (road bridge No. 2) connects the right and left banks of Dnipro. It was opened in 1966. Its overhaul was started in 2017.

As reported, on July 12, 2019, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov agreed that the mayor will resign if the Central Bridge is not repaired before September 14. On September 7, Filatov said that the bridge was opened after major repairs. It was open for traffic in both directions.