16:38 14.09.2019

Ukrainian PM: next month govt team to at least double

Ukrainian Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk has announced the expansion of the team of the Ukrainian government in the near term at least twice.

"It seems to me that we just need to work very well on ourselves. And this new team, which has now come to the government, and which, in fact, will be strengthened... I do not want to announce high-profile appointments, but next month, in my personal opinion, our team will grow at least twice and be strengthened with the same young honest and professional people," he said, speaking on Saturday at the YES Annual Meeting.

Honcharuk expressed the view that, offering him the post of prime minister, President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is 41 years old, made a choice in favor of his generation.

"Our generation got a chance to change their country forever," the youngest prime minister in the history of Ukraine, who is 35 years old, said.

He did not agree with the opinion that youth hinders in such posts. "We are able to look at things from a different angle, look at problems differently," the head of government said, noting the advantages of his generation.

Honcharuk expressed the hope that "our team" will work for all five years, and by their results they will move forward in other areas.

