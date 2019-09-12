Law enforcers raiding ex-NBU governor's place of registration of residence in Kyiv

Law enforcers on Thursday raided the place of registration of residence of former governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Valeriya Gontareva in Kyiv.

"Ten people in bulletproof vests forced their way with crowbars into my place of residence in Velyka Zhytomyrska [Street] in Kyiv, and are conducting a search. Yesterday, PrivatBank, today me..," Gontareva told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to her, law enforcement officers are masked and armed.

The ex-head of the National Bank said that there was no person in the place of the search, since she had not lived there for almost a year. "My lawyer has long notified the PGO [Prosecutor General's Office] and the SBI [State Bureau of Investigations] about my place of residence in London," Gontareva said.

Earlier, former deputy head of the presidential administration of Viktor Yanukovych Andriy Portnov reported in his telegram channel about the searches at Gontareva's house in Kyiv.

"Now, court-sanctioned searches are underway in Poroshenko criminal cases. In the case of looting and embezzlement in the Armed Forces, searches are being conducted at Gontareva's house, at Ukroboronprom and the structures involved in the laundering of funds stolen from the Armed Forces by the Poroshenko team. At the Zhuliany airport, searches are underway in the case when Poroshenko used fake passports when flying to the Maldives," Portnov said.

At the same time, the press service of the Zhuliany (Kyiv) airport told Interfax-Ukraine that they did not have information about the alleged searches at the airport on Thursday.