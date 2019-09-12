Presidents of Ukraine, Estonia to hold meeting in Kyiv on Sept 13

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid are to hold a meeting on Friday, September 13, the press service of the Ukrainian president has reported.

After the meeting, Zelensky and Kaljulaid will talk with representatives of the media (beginning at 17:20, 10 Bankova Street, Gorodetsky House).

It was reported that on September 13, the plenary sessions of the 16th Annual Meeting of the Yalta European Strategy (YES) will begin with statements by three presidents: President of Ukraine Zelensky, President of Estonia Kaljulaid and President of Finland Sauli Niinistö.