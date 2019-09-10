Poroshenko summoned for questioning in 2 cases on Tuesday

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, currently a parliamentarian (European Solidarity faction), was summoned to the State Bureau of Investigations on Tuesday to testify in two criminal cases, the bureau said.

"Poroshenko did not appear for questioning today, while he had been summoned for 9:30 a.m. He is also supposed to appear to be questioned in another case today. We don't know so far whether he plans to appear," bureau spokesperson Anzhelika Ivanova told journalists on Tuesday.

Poroshenko's lawyer submitted documents addressed to the investigation through the bureau's chancellery, Ivanovna said.

"He [Poroshenko] was to be questioned today as part of a pretrial investigation concerning possible usurpation of power and failure to comply with a court ruling on holding a tender to select candidates for the Supreme Council of Justice and the appointment of Supreme Council of Justice members," she said.

As for the other case in which Poroshenko is to be questioned on Tuesday, Ivanova did not say what time it was scheduled for but said the case concerns "the cancellation of a decision related to land by a high-ranking official with a district administration in Mykolayiv region."

The State Bureau of Investigations can only send subpoenas to Poroshenko but cannot enforce his appearance, as he is a Verkhovna Rada deputy and has immunity from prosecution, Ivanova said.

"We cannot enforce [Poroshenko's] appearance or apply other measures without the Verkhovna Rada's consent," she said.