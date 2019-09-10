Facts

15:13 10.09.2019

Poroshenko summoned for questioning in 2 cases on Tuesday

2 min read

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, currently a parliamentarian (European Solidarity faction), was summoned to the State Bureau of Investigations on Tuesday to testify in two criminal cases, the bureau said.

"Poroshenko did not appear for questioning today, while he had been summoned for 9:30 a.m. He is also supposed to appear to be questioned in another case today. We don't know so far whether he plans to appear," bureau spokesperson Anzhelika Ivanova told journalists on Tuesday.

Poroshenko's lawyer submitted documents addressed to the investigation through the bureau's chancellery, Ivanovna said.

"He [Poroshenko] was to be questioned today as part of a pretrial investigation concerning possible usurpation of power and failure to comply with a court ruling on holding a tender to select candidates for the Supreme Council of Justice and the appointment of Supreme Council of Justice members," she said.

As for the other case in which Poroshenko is to be questioned on Tuesday, Ivanova did not say what time it was scheduled for but said the case concerns "the cancellation of a decision related to land by a high-ranking official with a district administration in Mykolayiv region."

The State Bureau of Investigations can only send subpoenas to Poroshenko but cannot enforce his appearance, as he is a Verkhovna Rada deputy and has immunity from prosecution, Ivanova said.

"We cannot enforce [Poroshenko's] appearance or apply other measures without the Verkhovna Rada's consent," she said.

 

Tags: #poroshenko
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:56 10.09.2019
Poroshenko fails to appear at SBI again, lawyer brings his testimony

Poroshenko fails to appear at SBI again, lawyer brings his testimony

14:52 04.09.2019
Poroshenko, Czolij discuss attempts to lift intl sanctions from Russia

Poroshenko, Czolij discuss attempts to lift intl sanctions from Russia

18:20 03.09.2019
Portnov files complaint against Poroshenko, European Solidarity Party, Pryamiy TV for slander

Portnov files complaint against Poroshenko, European Solidarity Party, Pryamiy TV for slander

16:16 03.09.2019
Poroshenko fails to appear for questioning at SBI on Tuesday

Poroshenko fails to appear for questioning at SBI on Tuesday

10:11 27.08.2019
Poroshenko, Volker discuss continuation of pressure on Russia via further strengthening of sanctions

Poroshenko, Volker discuss continuation of pressure on Russia via further strengthening of sanctions

17:01 26.08.2019
Ukraine should 'very clearly' raise question of MAP at NATO summit in Dec – Poroshenko

Ukraine should 'very clearly' raise question of MAP at NATO summit in Dec – Poroshenko

13:38 26.08.2019
Poroshenko says attempts being made to attack army, language and faith

Poroshenko says attempts being made to attack army, language and faith

13:21 22.08.2019
SBI summons Poroshenko for interrogation on Sept 3

SBI summons Poroshenko for interrogation on Sept 3

11:54 22.08.2019
Poroshenko, Vakarchuk wish to join Rada's Foreign Policy Committee – source

Poroshenko, Vakarchuk wish to join Rada's Foreign Policy Committee – source

11:12 21.08.2019
Court obliges NABU to enter information into Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations regarding possible abuse by Klimkin, Poroshenko

Court obliges NABU to enter information into Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations regarding possible abuse by Klimkin, Poroshenko

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: I won't close any TV channels, have no rights, authorities to do this

Sentsov undecided about political life, plans to "make films and live"

Sentsov to seek release of Ukrainians illegally held in Russia, Donbas

Rada adopts as a whole bill on procedure for impeachment of president with 245 votes

Poroshenko fails to appear at SBI again, lawyer brings his testimony

LATEST

Artemivsky city-district court gives suspended sentence to ex-'DPR' fighter who guarded debris from Boeing MH17

Zelensky: I won't close any TV channels, have no rights, authorities to do this

Sentsov undecided about political life, plans to "make films and live"

Sentsov to seek release of Ukrainians illegally held in Russia, Donbas

Members of so-called 'Self-Defense of Crimea' suspected of torture of Crimean Tatar activist Ametov – Ukrainian prosecutors

Rada adopts as a whole bill on procedure for impeachment of president with 245 votes

Ukraine and NATO stepping up activities of joint ad hoc group on military reform – Kuleba

Trump announces possibility of joining talks on peace in Ukraine if their participants need it

Occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas 13 times, one soldier injured

Denisova: Negotiations on release of the rest of Ukrainians from Russia continue

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD