10:56 10.09.2019

Poroshenko fails to appear at SBI again, lawyer brings his testimony

 The fifth president of Ukraine, MP (the European Solidarity faction) Petro Poroshenko on Tuesday morning again did not come for questioning to the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), while lawyer Ihor Golovan brought his testimony.

"For some reason, the SBI does not take into account the calendar of plenary meetings of the Verkhovna Rada ... They should understand that the work of the parliament is a good reason for not appearing for interrogation," Golovan told reporters at the SBI on Tuesday.

He noted that he had brought Poroshenko's written testimony, but did not specify in what case.

As reported, on September 6 Poroshenko did not come for interrogation to the SBI, according to the lawyer, due to the fact that the summons for the investigative actions was not delivered on time.

Tags: #poroshenko #sbi
