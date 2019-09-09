Facts

13:12 09.09.2019

Zelensky to visit U.S. to take part in UN General Assembly session on Sept 23

Zelensky to visit U.S. to take part in UN General Assembly session on Sept 23

 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the United States on September 23 to take part in the UN General Assembly, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said.

"You know we're going to the U.S. on September 23," Prystaiko said at a joint press conference with Moldovan Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu in Kyiv on Monday.

The date of Zelensky's visit to Washington to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump will be announced soon, he said.

Tags: #usa #zelensky #un
