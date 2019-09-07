Tsemakh was questioned before being sent to Russia – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said that Vladimir Tsemakh, who is considered one of the witnesses in the Malaysian Boeing case, was questioned before being sent to Russia.

"They interrogated him and not only before returning. I will not name the names of European leaders with whom we discussed time for all investigative actions. We did all this. Everything that we were asked of. It was difficult. I was afraid that because of this the exchange might break," he told reporters at Boryspil during the ceremony of meeting Ukrainian prisoners and hostages who returned to Ukraine.