Facts

12:18 07.09.2019

Sentsov among 35 Ukrainians returning to Kyiv

1 min read
Sentsov among 35 Ukrainians returning to Kyiv

Some 24 military sailors and 11 more Ukrainians are returning to the country, Nina Karpachova, the European Ombudsman Institute vice president and the first Ukrainian ombudsman, has said.

"One can say now that the most important thing has been achieved, the dialogue of the two presidents, Ukrainian and Russian, took place and effectively ended a stalemate in relation to the issue, which had remained pending for 20 months. We have the pardon as a result of this dialogue. Ukrainian President [Volodymyr] Zelensky pardoned 16 people, including three women," she told Interfax-Ukraine on Saturday.

"Our citizen, filmmaker Oleh Sentsov, is flying among them," Karpachova said.

On Friday, Ukraine had released on personal recognizance 19 people who agreed to be swapped, and 16 were pardoned, she said.

"In total, 35 people. In the end, hopefully, the 35-for-35 formula will be implemented," Karpachova said.

Upon their arrival, the released people will undergo medical rehabilitation, she said.

Tags: #captive #russia #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:20 07.09.2019
Trump congratulates Russia and Ukraine on exchange of prisoners, calls it 'perhaps first giant step to peace'

Trump congratulates Russia and Ukraine on exchange of prisoners, calls it 'perhaps first giant step to peace'

16:34 07.09.2019
Volker hopes current exchange of prisoners will become impetus for full implementation of Minsk accords

Volker hopes current exchange of prisoners will become impetus for full implementation of Minsk accords

14:41 07.09.2019
Peskov: Swap between Russia, Ukraine takes place, Vyshinsky, in particular, returns

Peskov: Swap between Russia, Ukraine takes place, Vyshinsky, in particular, returns

14:36 07.09.2019
Zelensky: Putin and me fulfill promised at first stage

Zelensky: Putin and me fulfill promised at first stage

13:50 07.09.2019
Swap between Russia, Ukraine held in 35-for-35 format – Moskalkova

Swap between Russia, Ukraine held in 35-for-35 format – Moskalkova

13:36 07.09.2019
Released Ukrainians arrive in Kyiv

Released Ukrainians arrive in Kyiv

13:27 07.09.2019
Transfer of Ukrainian sailors means Russia fulfills part of maritime tribunal decision

Transfer of Ukrainian sailors means Russia fulfills part of maritime tribunal decision

13:09 07.09.2019
Zelensky arrives at Boryspil airport

Zelensky arrives at Boryspil airport

12:57 07.09.2019
Investigators release Ukrainian sailors under guarantee of Ombudsperson Denisova

Investigators release Ukrainian sailors under guarantee of Ombudsperson Denisova

12:27 07.09.2019
Plane that may be carrying Russians to be swapped takes off from Boryspil airport

Plane that may be carrying Russians to be swapped takes off from Boryspil airport

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Trump congratulates Russia and Ukraine on exchange of prisoners, calls it 'perhaps first giant step to peace'

Volker hopes current exchange of prisoners will become impetus for full implementation of Minsk accords

Tsemakh was questioned before being sent to Russia – Zelensky

Zelensky: Putin and me fulfill promised at first stage

Swap between Russia, Ukraine held in 35-for-35 format – Moskalkova

LATEST

U.S. calls on Russia to release the rest of Ukrainians held in prison

G7 ambassadors welcome release of Ukrainians

Tymoshenko: release of Ukrainians is best news of year

Tsemakh was questioned before being sent to Russia – Zelensky

Detainee swap between Russia, Ukraine to be held in 35-for-35 format

All sailors detained in Kerch Strait, including SBU officers, to be handed over to Ukraine

Appeals court leaves Hrymchak in detention

Ukroboronrom conducting internal investigation in situation with change of Ukrspecexport's charter

Kasko appointed first deputy prosecutor general – PGO's press service

Ukraine at TCG raises issue of return of Russian side to JCCC due to increase in shelling attacks in Donbas – Olifer

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD