11:25 07.09.2019

Detainee swap between Russia, Ukraine to be held in 35-for-35 format

The swap between Ukraine and Russia will be conducted in the 35-for-35 format, Mark Feygin, the defender of convicted Ukrainian citizen Roman Sushchenko, has told Interfax.

"According to my information, the swap will be held in the 35-for-35 format. The 24 sailors and 11 convicted Ukrainians, namely Sentsov, Sushchenko, Yevhen and Artur Panov, Kolchenko, Klykh, Karpiuk, Hryb, Syzonovych, Balukh, Bekirov, will be handed over to Ukraine," he said.

"The relatives of these citizens were invited to the airport, they are on their way," he said.

