12:07 06.09.2019

NBU regards pressure on Gontareva's family threat to top NBU officials

 Recent incidents involving Valeriya Gontareva and her family in London and Kyiv may indicate that the former governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has become the target of psychological and physical pressure pursuing a certain goal, the NBU has said.

"The NBU regards this pressure as a real threat to the personal safety of those NBU officials who have implemented and continue to implement financial sector reforms. The NBU believes that these incidents aim to derail the NBU’s efforts as it pursues its mandate, which is to ensure price and financial stability as a basis for sustainable economic growth," the NBU said on Thursday.

According to the statement, the NBU Board calls on law enforcement authorities to promptly conduct an impartial investigation of these incidents, prosecute those responsible, and safeguard the life and health of the NBU's former governor, current leadership, and staff.

Tags: #nbu #gontareva
