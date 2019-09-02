Zelensky orders legalizing gambling industry, amber production in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has instructed the government and the parliamentary majority to develop and adopt laws on legalizing the gambling industry and the production of amber in Ukraine before December 1, 2019 as a step toward reducing the shadow sector of the economy.

"Concerning measures to remove the economy from the shadows: to prepare bills on the legalization of the gambling industry and legalization of amber production and submit them to the parliament. The deadline is October 1, 2019. The officials in charge: Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk and Finance Minister Oksana Markarova. Adopt laws on the legalization of the gambling industry and legalization of amber production. The deadline: December 1, 2019. The officials in charge: [Verkhovna Rada Chairman] Dmytro Razumkov and [Head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction] David Arakhamia," Zelensky said at a meeting with members of the Cabinet of Ministers, the Verkhovna Rada leadership, and senior law enforcement officials in Kyiv on Monday.