Meetings of new govt not a show, they will be closed to media – Ukrainian PM

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has made government meetings closed, the results will be reported after at briefings, said Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk.

"Government meetings should not be turned into shows. Therefore, we will change the format of government meetings. We will communicate with the press based on the results of the meeting," he said at a government meeting on Monday.

So, now government meetings will be held behind closed doors, and based on its results, government members intend to inform reporters about the decisions taken and answer questions of interest.